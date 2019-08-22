Kids invited to begin new year in 4-H

4-H is a youth development program that teaches kids to be leaders and to learn by doing.
It was started as an agriculture-based club program many years ago but has expanded to suburban and urban areas. Most kids in 4-H nowadays don't even come from a farming background. Most kids are from small towns or suburban areas.
Kids today have opportunities to be involved in agriculture, leadership, communications and expressive arts, family consumer science, health, natural resources, and science engineering and technology programs.
When a student decides to join 4-H they are part of an organization over seven million-strong year after year.
Please see the opportunities in the photo that are coming up for youth to be engaged in 4-H in Laurel County or check out the Facebook page, Laurel County 4-H, or website at https://laurel.ca.uky.edu/content/4-h-youth-development
4-H is LEARN BY DOING!
