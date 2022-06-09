The announcement of expanded fiber optic Internet in the Laurel areas earlier this year is already taking fruition.
According to a press release from Kinetic, fast internet is now available to 6,000 more London homes and businesses as well as 1,500 homes and businesses in the East Bernstadt area. That averages to 75% of the London area and 33% of the East Bernstadt area.
“The fiber internet in London (and East Bernstadt) means you’ll have more bandwidth to stream, game and surf on every device in your house,” says Brian Harman, Kinetic’s president of state operations in Kentucky. “And your connection will stay superfast no matter how many other people are online. They can even be streaming a movie and you’ll still have the same superfast connection.”
London was also selected as one of the premium markets to roll out 2-gig speeds for residential customers. This also assists approximately one-third of the East Bernstadt community.
The superfast, reliable fiber connections in East Bernstadt empower residential customers to gig speeds to navigate the internet safely from home with no lag times while they work, participate in virtual classrooms or stream entertainment services. Businesses from small to enterprise can take advantage of the fiber-backed network to deploy solutions that make their companies more efficient and profitable such as OfficeSuite UC and SD-WAN.
Kinetic recently broke ground on a new 30,000-square-foot regional headquarters in Lexington, with construction expected to be completed by the end of the year. As a result of Kinetic’s multi-state network expansion, the company either has or will have fiber in every county it serves in Kentucky over the next couple of years. The company has invested more than $211 million in just two years to expand broadband access in the Commonwealth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.