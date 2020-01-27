King leaves legacy of community involvement

If community involvement could be attributed to personal success, Billie Dyche King could well be the banner bearer.
King passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, at her home after a long illness. She founded King's Ransom jewelry store, Travel Time, and served on numerous boards. She was honored twice by the Laurel County Homecoming for her individual contributions as well as the descendent of the Dyche family.
The granddaughter of The Sentinel-Echo founder, Russell Dyche, King grew up being community-minded. She and her sister, Margaret Dyche Keith, learned early about work ethics from their father, Martin Dyche, and their grandfather, working after school at the newspaper and learning about their community and its needs. Russell Dyche was very active in many community aspects - donating land for the A.R. Dyche Memorial Cemetery, named for his father; establishing Kentucky state parks, including Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park in Laurel County; working in Frankfort to garner funds for road improvement; and establishing the Laurel County Homecoming.
Although the Dyche family relinquished ownership of the community newspaper, that did not end their involvement in the community and their hopes to see it progress and thrive.
"Billie was always involved in the community," said Judy McCowan, who began working at The Sentinel Echo in 1974 under Martin Dyche's leadership. "I didn't work with her that long, but even when she left the newspaper, she still stayed involved. She was a very friendly, outgoing person who cared about her community."
King was also very dedicated to her three children, Marti (Harris), Michelle (Brock) and Tony Brown. Their involvement in the band programs in high school brought King's involvement with those activities as well.
Jack Walker, former band director, said King was an avid supporter of music programs in general.
"I met Billie in the mid-70s when her children were in the band program," Walker said. "She was a very involved band parent and as a band booster. When I became involved in the community orchestra, she was a big supporter of it and always attended the concerts until her illness kept her from coming to all of them."
Walker also credited King for her community concern.
"She had apprentice ink in her veins all these decades," he said.
Tom Handy was a lifelong friend of King, having attended school at London through high school graduation as well as attending church with her family since childhood.
"We were in the same class and always went to London. We went to church together and became involved with the Christian Youth Fellowship and went to summer camp in Harlan while we were in junior high," he said. "After high school, she went to UK and I went to Centre, but we were always rubbing elbows somewhere."
Handy also credited King's contributions to her community as well as her grace.
"Billie had a way of bringing things to people's attention without offending them," he said. "Throughout her life she has looked not just at what was needed but how to improve people's lives. She continues that with her own children, who are involved in the community. She left a great legacy of community involvement - and one that we all should aspire to."
King is survived by her husband, Bobby; her three children, grandchildren and many friends.
