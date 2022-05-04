The Wellness Park on Somerset Community College campus, combined with clear skies and a slight wind on Saturday, provided the perfect atmosphere for Kite Day. This is the first such event in two years, and Chris Robinson, executive director of the London City Tourism Commission, said the crowd had fluctuated through the three-hour event, with some coming early and leaving while others came in for other activities but joined in the kite flying event. Kite Day was originated to allow families to have some fun time together and enjoy the Wellness Park. The event is sponsored by the City of London Tourism, which includes the City Parks crew.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you