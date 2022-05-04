The Wellness Park on Somerset Community College campus, combined with clear skies and a slight wind on Saturday, provided the perfect atmosphere for Kite Day. This is the first such event in two years, and Chris Robinson, executive director of the London City Tourism Commission, said the crowd had fluctuated through the three-hour event, with some coming early and leaving while others came in for other activities but joined in the kite flying event. Kite Day was originated to allow families to have some fun time together and enjoy the Wellness Park. The event is sponsored by the City of London Tourism, which includes the City Parks crew.
featured
Kite Day sports beautiful weather for flying
- By Nita Johnson Staff Writer
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- London eye doctor sentenced for Medicaid fraud
- Civil Suits Filed April 5-13, 2022
- London man dies from gunshot wound to thigh
- City attorney says he won't be 'scapegoat', addresses council members about audit
- FOR THE LOVE OF THE GAME: When not suiting up for the Savannah Bananas, Dalton Cornett spends his time working with the youth at TaylorMade Sports Academy
- London tourism commission repaid $45,000 for services not performed by music group
- STATE CHAMPS: North Laurel Middle School Lady Jaguars capture Middle School Fastpitch State Championship
- Laurel businessman Bill Deaton honored at Fifth District's Lincoln Dinner
- GOING, GOING, GONE: North Laurel's Emily Sizemore hits three home runs during Lady Jaguars' 13-0 win over Garrard
- Deeds Recorded, April 5-13, 2022
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.