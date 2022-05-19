KLC presents London safety grant

The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) presented a 2022 Safety Grant to the City of London. KLC members receive the money to help fund various programs and services that reduce liability and make the community safer. KLC has awarded more than $5.5 million in liability and safety grants since 1999.
Representatives for the city thanked KLC for the funds and stressed the grant’s positive impact on their community. The City of London will use the money to purchase personal protective equipment and fall prevention equipment, including adjustable platforms with protective rails. The city will also buy steel-toe boots.
“We would like to thank KLC for their assistance in ensuring all of our public works employees are safe during the performance of their jobs,” London Mayor and KLC Immediate Past President Troy Rudder said. “Annually, the City of London purchases steel-toe boots for public works employees that work in these hazardous positions. With this grant, our public works employees are provided work boots to prevent injury to their feet while working in hazardous conditions. We are grateful to KLC for supplying this to our hardworking employees.”
“We are grateful that we have the opportunity to help our members fund important safety initiatives,” remarked KLC Executive Director/CEO J.D. Chaney. “The safety equipment the City of London plans to purchase with these funds is vital to the health and safety of the people who work for the city and serve the community.”
KLC Insurance Services is Kentucky’s largest municipal insurance program. The agency helps members increase public safety with proactive programs and services. KLC insurance also provides a full range of affordable liability, property, workers’ compensation, and other municipal insurance products.
In addition to insurance, the Kentucky League of Cities offers employee benefits programs, legislative advocacy, financial and municipal law services, training, community development, and other resources that serve cities.
