Although they officially opened last week, Saturday marked the official grand opening of the London Kohl's store.
Community leaders gathered for a ribbon cutting on Saturday morning, while community members lined up outside the store. As a special grand opening feature, the first 100 customers received a $10 gift card.
The addition of Kohl's to the London area is one that London Mayor Troy Rudder embraced as "just the beginning" of more retail stores to the area.
"People are watching London all over the state," he said. "We have lots of industrial jobs and now we're getting the retail here. And this is just the beginning. Just watch and see what happens next!"
Kohl's brings a variety of high quality items to the London area. Among those name brands are Bali, Sonoma, Vanity Fair, Vera Wang, Mudd, Apt. 9 in the adult line and Carter's and Jumping Beans for the children's selections. The kitchen accessories include Keurig, Cuisinart and Food Network, while the shoes for the family offer Adidas, UnderArmor, Sketchers, Converse and Nike.
Kohl's is located in the London Marketplace off KY 192.
