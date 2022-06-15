Kornegay, Cunnigan crowned prom queen and king at Village Heights Senior Prom

The Village Heights Senior Prom was held on Friday, May 27, at Village Heights, planned and under the direction of Activity Director Rachel Wombles and Manager of Village Heights Carol Gregory.
The evening began with a very elegant dinner followed by the crowning of the 2022 Senior Prom King and Queen.
Bette (Heuser) Kornegay, being 100 years, 9 months and 26 days of age on Friday, was crowned Prom Queen.
Abel Cunnigan, being 100 years, 1 month and 7 days of age on Friday, was crowned Prom King.
Beautiful prom music was played for the seniors as they remembered, reminisced and danced the night away.
Administrator of Laurel Senior Living Community Kathey Young, "this is who we are, this is what we do to keep our residents active, involved, healthy, and happy."
Rachel Wombles has each month's calendar full of activities and any senior citizen that is interested in coming to live at Village Heights, don't hesitate to call Carol Gregory at 606-682-1340 or Kathey Young at 606-864-4155 to schedule a visit to see the facility.
