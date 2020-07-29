Kentucky State Police across the state will have cruisers parked at designated locations and will encourage the public to cover their cruisers with custom Special Olympics KY stickers.
For a minimum donation of $1, which will go directly to SOKY, Kentuckians can purchase those stickers and place them on the Trooper’s cruiser. Cover the Cruiser is a fundraising effort to support SOKY with the cancellation of its Summer Olympics due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event was held at the London Walmart store on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Post 11 Public Affairs Officer Scottie Pennington said the donations had been phenomenal, having collected over $500 in the first hour. The final total for the London event which was held at Walmart was $2,600.
"My goal was to get $500, and we got that in the first hour here," Pennington said. "I'm amazed and pleased with the donations so far."
Trooper Jake Roberts was on hand at the scene with his wife and two children, both of whom sported Kentucky State Police uniforms and got the attention of many customers entering and exiting the store. Roberts said the children enjoyed coming out to help with the donation process to benefit Special Olympics.
The only damper on Tuesday's fundraiser was one that caused conflict with the name of the event. The early morning rains wet the cruiser posted outside the London store, making it impossible for the stickers to be placed on the vehicle. The stickers are similar to Post-It notes and would not leave residue on the vehicle, but the rain deterred that endeavor, with troopers hoping the sun would move through the overcast skies to allow the stickers to be placed on the vehicle before the end of the fundraising effort on Tuesday.
