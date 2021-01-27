KSP honors 100th graduating class; Five London natives begin law enforcement career

Photo submitted

Five London natives and one from Mt. Vernon were among the 100th class of Kentucky State Police cadets graduating on Friday, Jan. 22. Pictured here are: Doug Holt, 26; Justin Vanhook, 23, Trey Lovins, 25; Joseph Mallory, 23 - all of whom have been assigned to KSP Post 6 in Dry Ridge; Hayden Kilbourne, 22 - assigned to KSP Post 5 in Campbellsville; and Ben Allen, 26, of Mt. Vernon, assigned to KSP Post 8 in Morehead.