Once a year the various Kentucky State Police posts across the state host their "Cover the Cruiser" event to raise money to offset the costs of the Special Olympics that provides athletic opportunities for children who might not otherwise enjoy such competitions.
This year's event returned to the London Walmart where representatives from the Kentucky State Police Post 11 were on hand to provide information and collect donations for the 2022 events.
But the day served a dual purpose - T-shirts were available for purchase, with those funds used for Trooper Island, a week-long camp for disadvantaged children across the state. For $10, customers could pick their size and color of T-shirt, walking away with the satisfaction that they have helped unfortunate children enjoy a camping experience like no other.
Trooper Island provides recreational, social and physical events to enhance a child's self confidence and social skills. The fundraising offsets the costs of the camp, allowing children who might not otherwise have the money to attend camp to do so.
The Kentucky State Police also accepts donations for their various programs. To learn more, visit their website or call the London office at (606) 878-6622.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.