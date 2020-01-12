A Mount Vernon woman is charged with murder following the discovery of a deceased male subject on Pug Lane in the Conway community of Rockcastle County on Thursday, Jan. 9.
Melissa D. Wolke, 38, was arrested on Friday, charged with the murder of Donald W. Abner, 55, of Richmond. Abner was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Rockcastle Coroner’s Office.
The situation came to light with a 9-1-1 call to Rockcastle Dispatch around 3 a.m. Thursday. Troopers from the London Post 11 responded to the scene where they found Abner, but could not approach the man due to an aggressive dog near the body. The dog prevented first responders from giving emergency assistance and, as a last resort, had to shoot the animal in order to assist the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Abner's body was sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Detective James Royal is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Troopers from Post 11, London and the Rockcastle Sheriff’s Office, Mount Vernon Police Department, Rockcastle EMS, and Rockcastle Coroner’s office.
