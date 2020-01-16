Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who is accused of using a stolen credit card at Walmart in Corbin on Jan. 3.
The suspect is a black female wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt who was caught on surveillance cameras using the credit card to purchase an Apple iPad, according to KSP.
Please contact KSP Post 11 at 606-878-6622 with any information that could help identify this female. |
Photo submitted
