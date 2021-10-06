The London Post 11 of Kentucky State Police has a new look - a black marble sign that honors the current and former troopers who gave their all for their community.
The sign was paid for with donations from the families of former Capt. Larry Walter Lewis and Master Trooper Les. R. Calhoun, with additional funding supplied by Don Franklin Auto Group.
Family members and troopers met last week to officially dedicate the new sign. "On Sept. 1, 2020, we were contacted by family members about getting a new sign and we've been working on it since," said former Post 11 Commander Scott Felder. "I've moved on since then, but I was involved in getting this going."
The sign honors Lewis and Calhoun, who served at the London Post during their service for the Kentucky State Police. Lewis graduated from the state police academy in 1939, Calhoun was a member of the Class of 1944.
"This sign honors the fallen troopers - and all troopers - for their service," Felder continued. "We used Taylor Made Signs from Hindman, Ky., to do the sign."
The sign also hosts a spot where an LED sign can be placed later on.
"We want to get an LED sign with announcements. We think that will also help us in recruiting more people to the KSP Academy, letting them know about traffic checkpoints and other things," said Scottie Pennington, Post 11 Public Affairs Officer. "We don't have the money right now to do that, but the new sign does have the capability of putting one on there so we're hoping that we can get that in the near future."
Felder said he was appreciative of the new sign and those who contributed, especially family members of troopers who gave their all in the line of service.
