London Post 11 of Kentucky State Police held their annual Shop with a Trooper event on Monday evening at the London Walmart.
Public Affairs Officer Scottie Pennington said 20 troopers participated in Monday's event that supplied a set of clothing and a toy for approximately 69 children in the community.
Through donations and fundraisers throughout the year, the Kentucky State Police fund the annual shopping trip for less fortunate families in the area, thus strengthening the ties between police officers and the public. Pennington said the fund raising efforts included selling T-shirts, hosting small raffles and relying on private donors to fund the shopping spree each year.
To donate or learn how you can help, contact the London Post at 606 878-6622.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.