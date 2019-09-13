KSP raising funds for Shop with a Cop

Fundraising for the annual Shop with a Cop is underway at the London Post 11 of Kentucky State Police. Pictured here, Trooper and Public Affairs Officer Scottie Pennington holds one of the T-shirts available for purchase. Proceeds from the T-shirt sales will be used for the annual Christmas shopping spree for local disadvantaged children. T-shirts sell for $15 each and are available in a variety of sizes as well as various colors including blue, red, pink and gray. T-shirts can be purchased at the London Post 11 but will also be available at the KSP booth at the World Chicken Festival from Sept. 26-29.
