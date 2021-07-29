KSP receives quilt donations

When police arrive at an accident or residence, their presence can sometimes be intimidating for young children.
When those incidents involve removing a child from its home or transporting an adult to jail or a hospital, the situation becomes even more terrifying.
Teddy bears and stuffed animals have often been donated to local police agencies to alleviate some of the fear that children face in those situations, but a local group took that effort a step further.
The Farm House Mountain Laurel Quilters club recently donated handmade quilts to the Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London, for troopers to give to children who are in need. The small quilts feature a variety of colorful designs and patterns and bring a cheery comfort to those who need a helping hand.
Trooper and Public Affairs Officer Scottie Pennington said the quilts were greatly received and appreciated by the London Post.
"These ladies are amazing and just want to help a child or any person they can when they are in need of a helping hand!" Pennington said.
