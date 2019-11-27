KSP steps up enforcement efforts over Thanksgiving holiday  

FRANKFORT, Ky. –Thanksgiving weekend is traditionally one of the most heavily traveled holidays of the year and to ensure drivers make it safely to their destinations, troopers will be on Kentucky roadways looking for safety belt and impaired driving violations. In addition to those infractions, the KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division will place an emphasis on truck violations and inspections.
KSP is partnering with the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) to support the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) “Make It to the Table: Don’t Drink and Drive” Thanksgiving enforcement effort. Federal grant funds, provided through KOHS, will allow KSP to utilize more troopers and officers on Kentucky highways during peak travel times. The NHTSA campaign coincides with Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort), a national enforcement effort, scheduled to take place during the four-day holiday driving season beginning Wednesday at 6 p.m. to December 1 at 11:59 p.m. These joint efforts across the country encourage drivers to buckle up and refrain from impaired driving.
According to the Kentucky Traffic Collision Facts Report, the four-day Thanksgiving holiday travel period accounted for 1,971 collisions with 9 fatalities in 2018.
“With last year’s Thanksgiving season being among the most dangerous of holidays on Kentucky roadways, it is imperative that drivers wear their seat belts and follow all traffic laws,” said KSP Spokesman Sergeant Josh Lawson. “If your holiday gathering involves alcohol, have a plan in place for ensuring your guests receive a safe ride home.”
Buckle Up. Designate a Sober Driver. Every Trip. Every Time. If you see a troublesome driver or any suspicious road conditions this holiday season, please contact your local KSP Post or law enforcement agency. Don’t know your post location in Kentucky? Visit http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations/ to find your local KSP Post.
KSP encourages everyone on and off Kentucky’s roadways to stay safe this Thanksgiving holiday.
