Ky. Baptist pastors respond to governor's call to cancel services

Governor Andy Beshear’s call for churches to shutter their weekend services has caused many churches to make hard decisions and others to wrestle with questions.
Hershael York, pastor of Buck Run Baptist Church in Frankfort, said he does not understand why the governor is recommending churches close and giving other public gathering places a pass.
“I can’t really take the suggestion seriously when they are not asking theaters, bars, and clubs to shut down. Churches on Sunday morning are not the hotbed of contagion,” York said.
The same, reasonable precautions people are using at schools and places of employment will work at churches, York said. “I don’t understand why the governor singled out churches. The Sweet 16 is going on and it’s a lot more people from all over the state coming to one place.”
More than 96,000 attended the 2019 KHSAA Boys’ Basketball Sweet Sixteen tournament in Lexington’s Rupp Arena. The girls tournament is this week and the boys begins next week. (This was as of press time Thursday morning, but changes were expected.)
York said he is encouraging members who feel vulnerable are already sick, or may have been exposed to the coronavirus, to stay at home and watch church services online via Buck Run’s livestream channel.
“We want everyone making their own health decisions,” he said.
York said if the virus became more widespread or if someone in his congregation was exposed to COVID-19, he would consider canceling services.
Nick Sandefur, pastor of Porter Memorial Baptist Church in Lexington, said he plans to follow the recommendation set by Beshear.
“We understand the difficult position our governor is in and we are doing our part to help. We’ll continue to follow government recommendations until they cause us to compromise our convictions and harm our faith community,” Sandefur told Kentucky Today on Wednesday afternoon.
In lieu of traditional Sunday morning services, “we are going to have a live streaming service at 10:45 a.m. and we are encouraging our people to participate from home. But if people show up at our church, we are not going to turn them away.”
With an average Sunday attendance of 1,030 people, Sandefur expects many will opt to come to church anyway, even knowing that childcare will not be available.
“There are two extremes,” Sandefur said, “There are those who see this as a hoax and there are those who see this as the apocalypse. I believe this is going to be more like the flu when it is over, but I’m not a medical expert so I’m listening to our government authorities.”
In an open letter from the pastor on Porter Memorial’s Facebook page, Sandefur pointed to Romans 13 where Christians are instructed to respect authorities.
“This is a great opportunity to share your faith when you talk to people who are afraid,” Sandefur said. “Our large group gathering is not what makes us Christians. Our faith in the risen Lord and the eternal life that was bought through the cross is what makes us Christians. We should be faithful to the task of sharing the message whether we meet in a large group or not.”
Sandefur said he will be posting a video online to his congregation late Wednesday.
Other Kentucky Baptist pastors are monitoring the situation as they wait to see if the virus will be detected in their communities.
KBC President Chad Fugitt said, “We respect our governor and his office, but we will not be canceling our services this Sunday. We do encourage people to be wise and prudent. If someone is sick or has any symptoms, do stay at home. People can watch our services on a livestream. We want people to be wise — wash their hands and follow the CDC guidelines, but we do encourage people to come to church.”
Fugitt is the senior pastor of Ormsby Heights Baptist Church in Louisville.
“There are no cases of COVID-19 in our community of which we are aware at the time of this update,” said Dan Summerlin, Lone Oak First Baptist Church senior pastor. He says they will continue to meet as they monitor and make appropriate adjustments as necessary. “We will keep our congregation informed via the church’s website, social media, and recorded phone-tree calls.”
At this time there are no reported cases of the coronavirus in eastern Kentucky. John Lucas, senior pastor of First Baptist Church Pikeville, said they are planning to move forward their normal weekly schedule.
He says they are prepared to move forward with online services if needed, “If it is best for the church and our community, we will utilize a digital broadcast format for worship and other online solutions for as long as necessary.”
Lucas said even if the virus is detected in the area they will continue caring for the sick.
“We will continue to minister to the sick and needy in our community as commanded in the New Testament,” he said, “We will try to love our neighbors whether that requires serving them by honoring their health, and we will also care for the most vulnerable around us.”
Todd Gray, KBC executive director-treasurer said, “The impact of the coronavirus will continue to unfold over the days ahead. We will likely know more tomorrow, even later today, than we know now. As we know more we will continue to with wisdom and care. One thing all Kentucky Baptists can do immediately is pray to the One who heals our diseases (Psalm 103:3), and who also gives wisdom to those who ask, (James 1:5) and ask for healing for those diagnosed with COVID-19 and for wisdom for our governing officials as well as our church leaders in our response to this state and national concern.”
