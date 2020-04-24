Ky. sees some of the highest rates of child abuse in the US

The month of April is recognized as National Child Abuse Prevention Month. According to reports from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Kentucky stands with some of the highest rates of child abuse and maltreatment in the country, coming in first or second place almost every year in the last decade. The Child Protection Branch of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services releases a yearly report detailing demographic information and improvement efforts aimed towards child abuse, fatalities, and near fatalities in the state.
Prepared and published last September by the Department for Community Based Services, the Division of Protection and Permanency, and Cabinet for Health and Family Services, the 2019 Child Abuse and Neglect Annual Report of Child Fatalities and Near Fatalities sheds light on child abuse in Kentucky.
The 2019 report saw 139 accounts of child maltreatment resulting in fatal or near fatal incidents. Thirty-seven of the accounts were fatalities while 102 were near fatalities. At the time of the report, 15 of these cases were completed, leaving 124 still ongoing. Out of those 15 cases, there were four fatalities in which abuse and neglect were substantiated, three out of four of these cases had prior involvement with the Department of Community Based Services (or DCBS). Overall, nine (60%) of these cases had prior involvement with the DCBS, three of those nine cases had an investigation or assessment in the two year period leading up to the fatal or near fatal incident.
The DCBS breaks down cases in the state by region, with a total of nine regions representing the state. Laurel is one of several counties tied to the Cumberland region, which saw two of the four cases with fatalities listed in the report as well as two near fatality incidents. 130,455 calls alleging abuse or maltreatment are listed in the 2019 report, with 52,628 of these reports meeting accepted criteria for investigation. 15,182 of those calls led to investigations finding substantiated abuse or neglect.
Over the course of the last five years, 308 children in the state have died or nearly died from abuse or neglect. Seventy-four were fatalities and 234 were near fatalities. Sixty percent of those victims were male, while 40 percent were female. Eighty percent of child abuse victims are 3 or younger. This is a trend that is also reflected on a national level as well. African-American children in Kentucky face a higher rate of fatal or near fatal treatment than others.
Regarding perpetrators of these crimes, women were more frequently found in cases of neglect while men were more often found in cases of physical abuse. Data usually shows that parents, either acting alone or together, are more frequently the perpetrators of fatal or near fatal abuse. 12.13% of perpetrators in Kentucky were not parental relationships. Substance abuse, family violence, and mental illness are common forerunners to abuse.
Program improvement efforts by the state include enhancements made to the case review process in 2015. Areas of strength and concern across the regions of the state have been identified and tracked by regional staff and fatality liaisons. Workers and supervisors in the state have identified caseload size and worker retention as factors limiting their ability to most effectively perform their assessments and case management duties.
Each region in the state has developed its own specialized plan to help improve performance. Training sessions meant to help enhance worker skillsets for recognizing specific assets of risk and protective factors are also in place.
The DCBS is considering purchasing a safety model. Safety models are research and evidence-based decision-support systems that provide a comprehensive framework for assessing families. They have also began work with Collaborative Safety to form a systematic critical incident review process that uses safety science to guide its analysis of critical incidents and response areas.
The Family First Prevention Services Act (or FFPSA) was developed in 2018. FFPSA was enacted to allow states to more flexibly use federal funding to improve preventive services. Kentucky was one of the first states to implement the plan, putting it in place in October of 2019.
To report child abuse and neglect, call any of the following toll-free numbers, (877) 597-2331, (877) KYSAFE1, and (800) 752-6200. To report online, visit https://chfs.ky.gov/agencies/dcbs/dpp/cpb/Pages/default.aspx.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.