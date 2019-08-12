FRANKFORT, Ky. - Kentucky's Labor Cabinet met recently with industry leaders and associations to discuss opportunities for safety enhancements across industries.
At the beginning of April 2019, Kentucky's Labor Cabinet recognized a need to partner with industry leaders to find ways to prevent work-related fatalities. The Task Force met for the third time at the Marathon Refinery in Catlettsburg. Members of The Associated General Contractors, Roofing Contractors, Delta Services, LLC, Kentucky Association of Manufacturers, Nucor Steel Gallatin, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Kentucky Association of Highway Contractors gathered to discuss fatality rates, solutions and opportunities to encourage safety education in industries.
"The Kentucky Fatality Prevention Task Force was created because one person dying on the job is one too many," Labor Cabinet Secretary David A. Dickerson said. "We need to do everything we can to get people home to their families."
The Task Force is a result of the Labor Cabinet's efforts on creating ways to prevent fatalities and build partnerships in industries and communities.
The Associated General Contractors agrees and discovered a way to self-regulate.
"The Fatality Prevention Task Force will raise awareness and emphasize engagement on the importance of safety," AGC Executive Vice President Richard Vincent said. As a result of AGC's participation in the Fatality Prevention Task Force, they will be utilizing funds from their self-insurers fund to give $10,000 to creating materials to combat safety hazards. Additionally, they will be working with their safety agent, JV Resources to audit safety regulations.
They plan on creating a targeted email campaign and sharing communications from the Fatality Prevention Task Force with AGC members. Finally, they will be providing an incentivized training to encourage participation.
"We are making sure everyone goes home safely," Vincent said.
The Kentucky Labor Cabinet agrees.
"Our Task Force is creating collaboration across industries. Together, we can save lives and make Kentucky the hub of workplace safety," Dickerson said.
For more information on the Fatality Prevention Task Force, contact local industry associations.
