The duties facing most women in today's society are often an overwhelming challenge.
But the cosmetology students at the Laurel campus of Somerset Community College offered a pleasant diversion to the normal routine by offering "Ladies Night Out" on Tuesday evening at the Laurel County Public Library.
A large crowd gathered for the event that included a hand wax, hand massage and hair braiding. Dana Fugate, with SCC Cosmetology, said the event served a dual purpose - first of all, to allow ladies in the community to enjoy some pampering, and secondly, to allow the students to practice their skills.
"We have students from the day and evening classes participating in the Ladies Night Out," Fugate explained. "This gives them practice for what they learn in class."
Those participating in the event were happy with the pampering, although several of those receiving the hand waxes said the soothing treatment initially "felt weird." Once the wax was removed and the hand massage was underway, however, they confirmed that the experience was relaxing and made them feel special.
