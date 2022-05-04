A local nonprofit organization will be hosting an event this weekend in hopes of raising money to go back into the community.
The Ladies of the Rhubarb Pie, a local nonprofit made up of women in the community, will be hosting the Kentucky Derby “FUN”-raiser on Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. at Heritage Hills Banquet Hall, located at 472 Falls Street in London, to raise money for those in need.
Karin de la Peña, president of the Ladies of the Rhubarb Pie, said the nonprofit organization was formed seven years ago and has been helping families in need ever since.
“Our primary focus is helping women and children,” de la Peña said. “We started out by helping grandmothers raising their grandchildren and some great-grandchildren. Some don’t have a way to get clothes, school supplies and even some minor home repairs.”
The organization also donates to the local women’s shelter and provides gas money to help people with travel to places like Lexington to visit loved ones in the hospital, for example, as well as donates food baskets to those in need.
To raise money, the group hosts an annual Halloween party, sells rhubarb jelly and pies and even hosts a rhubarb pie contest.
De la Peña said the Kentucky Derby “FUN”-raiser has been in the works for three years but has had to be canceled the past two years due to COVID-19.
The charity derby event will have televised races, live betting, a silent auction, prizes for best dressed, heavy hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar. De la Peña said the contest for best dressed will be best hats for the ladies and best socks for the men.
Tickets for the event will be $30 per person and tickets are available to purchase at Kay Hensley Attorney at Law, PLLC, located at 360 Spring Street, Suite 2 in London or call the office at 606-877-2755. Tickets may also be purchased at the door on the day of the event.
De la Peña said that people are welcome to spend the entire day at the event or just come for part of it and said that it will be a great opportunity for those wishing to be a part of the Kentucky Derby but not wanting to spend all the money that comes along with that.
“People have been cooped up for so long, so it’s time to get out and socialize, build up on morale and at the same time, while doing that and having a good time, this money is going to help more of these women and children in our community,” she said.
For more information, visit the “Ladies of the Rhubarb Pie” Facebook page.
