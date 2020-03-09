Ladies of Vision hosting luncheon on Tuesday 

A giving nature is a crucial characteristic for most women, and a new organization geared toward women taking the lead is doing just that.
Ladies of Vision is a newly organized group of women who want to learn more about business and community and how to make both grow in the future.
Headed by Billie Swanner with Fourward Progress, Ladies of Vision invites women of all ages, experience and interests to attend the next meeting on Tuesday, March 10, noon at Old Town Grill to learn about opportunities in their area. The guest speaker will be Suzannah Zawko, with Elevate Fitness, who will talk about building a brand for businesses.
Ladies of Vision offers a chance for women to network, mentorship and give back to the community. The group meets every other month. The first meeting was held in January and served as a goal-setting meeting.
Lunch is $10 per person.
