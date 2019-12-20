The South Laurel Cardinals held their second-annual "Shop with a Softball Player" event this month. Twelve kids throughout the Laurel County school system were given the opportunity to shop for clothes and gifts with athletes on the Lady Cardinals team. The event was sponsored by Mary Bowling, Elite Medical Supply, Doris Benge, Bowling Funeral Home, Amanda Howard, Kevin Gray, Shoe inn, One Stop Phone Shop, Worley’s Nursery and SL Softball Boosters.
