The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that a lane closure will be in effect beginning Thursday, September 8 on KY 80 from the north exit of the Hal Rogers Parkway (mile point 7.411) to the intersection of KY 80/U.S. 421/KY 11/KY 2076 (mile point 7.537).
The lane closure is expected to last from Thursday, September 8 at 9 a.m. to Monday, September 12 at 5 p.m., and it is a part of the ongoing U.S. 421/KY-80 widening project.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following them on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.