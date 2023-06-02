The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that lane closures have beens scheduled for U.S. 25 in downtown London located in Laurel County between the intersection with KY 363 (M.P. 11.893) and intersection with Reuben Street (M.P 12.758).
The lane closures, including street parking, are necessary for asphalt repaving. This work will be performed overnight on weekdays from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. with estimated completion date of Thursday, June 15.
Motorists are advised to use caution during this period and be aware of signage, road crews and other drivers.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
