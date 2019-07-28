MANCHESTER, Ky. – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists alternating lane closures are scheduled for U.S. 25 E in Laurel County from Monday, July 29 through September 6 for concrete pavement repair.
Work will take place between the U.S. 25 W intersection (mile point 0.3) and the Interstate 75 ramp intersections (mile point 1.9). Crews will begin repairs on the eastbound lanes, with one lane closed at a time, before moving to the westbound lanes.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. Motorists can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following the District 11 Twitter account at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
