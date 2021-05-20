The main stage for the 2021 World Chicken Festival has a musical lineup of all genres, sure to please music lovers of all types and ages.
The headline act for this year's event had not been released until Wednesday, May 12, but features Larkin Poe for the Saturday night entertainment, taking the stage at 9 p.m. The closing acts for Thursday is Hogslop String Band and Friday brings in Sawyer Brown.
The three days of musical entertainment kicks off at 6 p.m., with Wolfpen Branch opening Thursday night's musical lineup. Wolfpen Branch performed locally during the Heritage Music Series in March, bringing their brand of bluegrass music with original songs from seasoned musicians who formed their group during the 2020 pandemic. Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle are sandwiched between Thursday's three musical selections, delivering an energetic show with a mixture of bluegrass, blues-gospel and traditional country music. Winding down the first night of entertainment is Hogslop String Band, one of the most sought-after string bands in the country. Based in Nashville, these musicians hail from Tennessee and Georgia and provide a 90-minute show described as fun for old and young alike. Each of these groups have songs featured on streaming apps such as Spotify, YouTube and other social media.
Friday's entertainment features another performer in the Heritage Music Series, Rye Davis. From professional baseball to his own style of country, this Kentucky native writes and performs his own songs and capitalizes on the old style country that he loves and lives. His show begins at 6 p.m. Ian Noe takes the stage at 7:15 p.m. His songs feature "Between the Country" and "If Today Doesn't Do Me In." Closing out the Friday night entertainment is Sawyer Brown, who rose to fame in the 1980s and continued their legacy into the 1990s. They are most commonly known for their 1992 hit, "Some Girls Do." Other hits credited to this five-man band include "The Race is On," "Six Days on the Road" and "Betty's Bein' Bad."
Closing out the Stage of Stars Saturday entertainment is Nicholas Jamerson, half of the popular band Sundy Best, performing at 6 p.m. Mountain Heart takes the stage at 7:15 featuring their combination of rock, jam, country, blues, folk, jazz and bluegrass music. This band has been described as "folk rock on steroids."
Larkin Poe closes out the main stage entertainment, kicking off their show at 9 p.m. Larkin Poe is the combination of sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell, who began their singing careers in 2010. The duo once headlined as bluegrass performers but have extended their genre to include soul music, Americana, blues, and a variety of rock from different eras. They have received popularity with their song, "She's a Self Made Man" and "Holy Ghost Fire" as well as subdued versions of cover songs such as The Moody Blues "Knights in White Satin" and Neil Young's "Rockin' in the Free World."
The Sanders Stage, also known as the Wildcat Harley Davidson/Kinetic by Windstream stage, also has a lineup of entertainment for this year's event. The traditional contests such as the Colonel Sanders Look-a-Like, hot wing eating, karaoke, and kid's joke telling are mingled between a variety of performers this year. Peggy Inks opens the entertainment on Thursday at 5 p.m., with karaoke winding down the evening of entertainment. Friday's entertainment begins at 2 p.m. with the London Studio Singers, with Three Years Apart, Sydney Adams and Tyler Smith & the Stillrunners winding down that day's shows.
Saturday features Eight Daze Sober at noon, followed by the hot wing eating contest, before Cody Lee Meece takes the stage at 2:30. Grayson Jenkins and JB Strauss fill out the late afternoon/early evening performances, with Good Rockin' Tonight winding down the Saturday entertainment.
