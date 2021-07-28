Laurel back in 'red zone' for COVID cases; Health officials recommend vaccination to stop spread

Laurel County is back in the "red zone" as COVID cases are showing an increase over the past weeks.
The latest graphic posted by the Laurel County Health Department shows that the new cases of COVID-19 reached 108 for the week ending on July 23. That brings the county's total cases to 7,688 with 83 deaths, 19 currently hospitalized and 325 active cases. The last week reporting period that ended July 16 showed 96 new cases.
"We've increased in cases over the last two weeks," said Mark Hensley, executive director of the Laurel County Health Department. "Over the past seven days, we're seeing 20 to 30 cases per day."
However, Hensley said he was unsure if any of the new cases were part of the Delta variant, as those tests would take an additional two weeks to determine.
Hensley said he believes the rising numbers are due to several factors. The first, he said, is that only 31% of Laurel County's population is fully vaccinated. Another factor is that most of the new cases are affecting persons age 18 to 60.
"We only have 31% of the county's population fully vaccinated. But about 65% of the people over 60 have gotten vaccinated, so we're seeing an increase in people 60 and under," Hensley explained. "We need to get to the 70% vaccinated."
Last week's totals ranged from 2 to 41 cases per day. July 17 brought 2 cases, there were 17 new cases reported on July 18 with 6 of those being 18 and under. The 41 to 50 age group was the highest category of 28 new cases on July 19, with 8 cases. The 18 to 30 age group had the next highest with 7 new cases, while those between 31 and 40 reported 6 cases. On July 20, new cases numbered 41, with 16 cases reported in the 18 to 30 year old group. The next 3 days showed 26 cases in persons 18 and under - 7 on July 21, 12 on July 22 and 5 on July 23. On July 21, there were also 6 cases in the categories of ages 31 to 40, 41 to 50 and 61 to 70.
July 20 showed the largest single day total of new cases at 41, with 16 of those being between ages 18 to 30. That day also had a larger number of older people, with 7 cases reported in the 61 to 70 age group.
There were no cases reported on July 10 and 11, but on July 12, there were 27 new cases. Those were comprised of 8 males and 19 females, with 14 of the cases falling into the category of persons between 18 to 30 years old. The following day showed 21 new cases, affecting 9 males and 12 females. The age groups affected for that day showed no major age group - instead listing single-digit figures in each age group. The two largest numbers, however, were the 18 to 30 bracket and the 71 to 80 year old category, with 5 new cases each.
The new case numbers began to decline for the following three days of the week, with 17 cases on Wednesday, 16 on Thursday, and 15 on Friday. All those numbers show the largest group affected to be those between age 18 and 30. Hensley added that large gatherings were attributed to several different cases.
"We had two separate incidents where there were multiple cases. One was a church event and the other was at a work agency," he said. "It's important that people receive the vaccine and anyone who wants it should receive it."
Of the 60,180 residents in Laurel County, 18,948 are fully vaccinated. However, 62.87% of those 65 years old and older are in the vaccinated group while the age group of 18 or older shows only 38.38% as fully vaccinated, bringing the county's rate to only 31%.
Hensley said because the mask mandates have been lifted and facilities are re-opening does not mean that the coronavirus is gone.
"The virus is still prevalent, so we suggest that everyone follow the CDC (Center for Disease Control) guidelines. If you're still not vaccinated, wear masks, follow social distancing and stay home if you feel sick. Even if you are fully vaccinated, wear masks indoors where there are large crowds."
Hensley said the Laurel County Health Department offers all three vaccines - Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson - with same day scheduling.
"We also take walk-ins and we are offering Laurel County businesses and organizations mobile vaccine units as well as for persons who are homebound," he continued. "For those wanting to come to the Health Department for their vaccine, we offer them from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday."
Hensley said although he could not confirm that any of the Delta variant of COVID-19 are in Laurel County, the best action people can take is to get vaccinated.
"For those people who are still on the fence about the vaccine, you can call the health department and speak to a provider who can answer any questions, or you can call your regular physician," he added. "For those who are dead-set against the vaccine, we recommend that you use non-pharmaceutical methods such as social distancing, wearing a mask and avoiding large crowds."
Hensley said the first bout of COVID-19 was the Alpha variant, but the spread of the Delta variant was even more dangerous.
"The Delta variant is 2.5 times more transmittable than the Alpha. It is much more aggressive, which means it's easier to get and easier to transmit," he explained. "The symptoms for the Delta variant are the same as the Alpha, and the severity varies from person to person. There are people who have no underlying health condition who have been hospitalized. People with underlying health conditions can't take the vaccine, so it's important that others do to stop the spread."
