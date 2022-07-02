Several new positions and some re-established ones have been added to the roster of jobs with the Laurel County Public Schools district.
During Monday's bi-monthly meeting of the Laurel County Board of Education, the four board members in attendance approved creating nine new positions and re-creating seven other positions.
New positions included a Title I teacher at Bush Elementary, a receptionist at Central Office, a Title I assistant at Camp Ground Elementary, a kindergarten assistant at Bush Elementary, four Special Needs assistants for the district, and a Director of Pupil Personnel for the District. Business Manager Adam Hooker said the additional Director of Pupil Personnel had previously listed two persons, but had been reduced to one. The second position was added during Monday's meeting to accommodate the growing need in that area.
Some positions that were vacated were also re-established. Those included a Title I assistant at Bush, a Speech-Language Pathologist for the district, an LBD teacher at South Laurel Middle School, a preschool teacher for the district, a Special Needs Assistant at Cold Hill, a Special Needs Assistant at Bush, and a preschool assistant at Keavy Elementary.
Approval to hire an occupational therapist to work up to three days per week in the Preschool RTI was also approved unanimously by the four board members present -- Ed Jones, Joe Karr, Jeff Lewis and Philip Bundy.
Board members also approved the Non-Resident Policy which would allow students from other school districts to enroll in Laurel County schools. That also would allow Laurel County students to attend schools in other counties as well. Bennett explained some of the specifics of that agreement, stating that Laurel County residents would be the first to be enrolled, then accommodating out of county students wishing to enroll.
"We will take the resident students first, of course," he said. "This will eliminate the reciprocal agreements we've had with other school districts in the past but those who are in the system through the reciprocal agreements are grandfathered in."
Bennett said summer school is drawing to an end but this year has maintained over 1,000 students through this session.
Board member Ed Jones said he had received comments and phone calls regarding the school district establishing their own police department.
"I've had some people call me up and ask how they could apply," he said. "I've also had comments about us doing this - all of which were positive comments."
Other actions included approval of:
• Professional Service Agreement with Catholic Charities of Louisville for the upcoming school year;
• School Activity Fund budgets for 2022-2023;
• Agreement with Whitley County Board of Education for Commercial Driver's License examination fees with Laurel County program;
• Revised 2022-2023 salary schedule;
• Memorandum of understanding with Second Mile Behavioral Health LLC for the upcoming school year.
