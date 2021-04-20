What was meant to be a help to students facing being held back a year is creating many questions - and future problems - for school districts across the state.
Members of the Laurel County school board discussed some of the issues that could arise from Senate Bill 128, which declares that the academic year of 2021-2022 shall be a "Supplemental School Year Program."
That bill would allow any student in Kentucky from kindergarten through 12th grade to repeat the same courses taken in 2020-2021 school year. However, courses retaken by high school students would not count as additional credits nor would it raise the student's Grade Point Average (GPA).
Laurel County Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett brought the issues of this bill before board members during last week's bi-monthly meeting, presenting many issues that could be problematic for students and staff. Bennett said the language in the bill required students to repeat all courses from the previous year, regardless of the grade achieved. He said that could cause issues for incoming students in scheduling as well as staffing issues if particular classes filled up with repeat students.
"We already have policies in place for students who have failed classes," Bennett said. "We have summer school and summer activities, tutoring and retention. I just don't see where this is going to help us."
Instead it could cause some lower level students such as freshman, sophomores and juniors to miss out on classes they need should a number of senior students decide to repeat their previous classes. Another issue is that the bill requires students wishing to participate in the "supplemental" year to repeat the same "or similar" courses as the prior year - regardless of the grade they received in that class.
Bennett said the bill allowed little variance for school officials and would also lower the graduation rate if senior students participated in the program.
"What if a student repeats a class that they got an A in, then retakes it under a different teacher and gets a B? We can't change that grade," he said. "For students in the 9th, 10th, and 11th grades, it would lower the graduation rate."
That would also cause issues with staffing, with board member Jeff Lewis stating that the district would have to hire more teachers. Although he stated that he was willing to hire more teachers, he failed to see how the supplemental year would benefit either students or teachers.
Seniors who have already been awarded scholarships would also lose out, he added, stating that scholarships would become void should seniors decide to stay another year in high school. The bill does state that the local school board could establish a program for graduated seniors although the options are limited under the current wording.
"I just don't see any benefit to it," Lewis said, "but that's just my opinion."
In other actions, board members did approve an agreement with Bluegrass Orthopaedics for an athletic training program that would increase the trainers to two staff rather than the current one. They also approved awarding the bid for student accident insurance to Roberts Insurance. That policy includes catastrophic coverage over $25,000 and base coverage up t $25,000.
Seven new buses for the price of five was another perk discussed and approved during Monday's meeting. Bennett explained that the Volkswagen settlement that provides funding for new school buses was beneficial to the local school district and would allow for the trade in of three older buses.
"Those models are a 1997, 2004 and 2001 buses," he explained.
Other items approved were:
• Re-creation of Family Resource Center Director for London Elementary
• Memorandum of Understanding with UNITE Service Corp for 2021-2022 school year
• SLHS AFJROTC Flight Orientation Program for 2020-2021
• Agreement with Cumberland River Behavioral Heath Inc. for the 2021-2022 school year
• Laurel County Agency for Substance Abuse Policy (ASAP) 2021 Harm Reduction Grant for $20,000
• Memorandum of Understanding with CASA of Knox and Laurel Counties, Inc.
• Reciprocal non-resident agreement with Williamsburg Independent Schools for 2021-2022 school year.
