The differences between "dabbing" and "vaping" have become difficult to determine, but members of the Laurel County Board of Education got a crash course during Monday night's meeting.
Christie Shrader with the Laurel County ASAP (Agency for Substance Abuse Policy) spoke to board members about the trend among teens for vaping and informed them of another form of inhaling substances, known as dabbing.
Vaping surfaced several years ago as electronic cigarettes, originally intended to assist people with cigarette consumption. E-cigs utilize vapors from nicotine to help consumers reduce their intake, with the goal of eventually stopping smoking and vaping completely. E-liquids and other substances can be used in the e-cigs.
Laurel County Schools added a restriction this past school year on the vaping products to offset their current policy of no tobacco products on school grounds due to the wide use of vaping devices.
Controlling that, however, is becoming more and more difficult, Shrader said, because many vaping devices are designed to simulate school supplies such as highlighters, USBs, lipstick and other devices.
"There's one even made to look like a rescue inhaler," she added. "We think they're fine, so they're using those and concealing them very well."
The construction of an e-cig is very simple - a container, atomizer, sensor and battery - that makes it very quick and easy to use, she said.
But the lithium battery can heat very quickly, which has caused devices to explode and can cause burns.
The vaping has now evolved to dabbing, which Shrader explained is the use of concentrated THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. Shrader said the dangers of that practice - aside from inhaling intoxicants - is that the solid material is being used in devices that are designed for liquids. That causes problems for the device and often results in the explosions heard about recently over state and national news outlets.
Shrader did say there are dab pens on the market now that will accommodate the solid materials. Surnamed as "butter," "carmax," or "wax" due to its amber color.
To emphasize the differences in today's products, Shrader said a marijuana joint from the 1970s usually contained about 1 percent of THC while those of today are around 15 percent. Concentrated THC has 90 percent THC or more in the wax. The higher levels of THC have potential to become quickly addictive, she said.
"So they're going to have to have something different, something better to try to scratch that itch," she explained. "So they're going to very quickly move away from the THC to heroin or opiates or something."
Shrader added that e-THC is now being marketed to use in the e-cig containers but that some dispensaries advertise that their product is safe. She added that those companies require the consumer to click a button to verify they are of legal age, which can be done with a simple click of a button - thus, the product can arrive to even the youngest user. These products are also relatively cheap, with an amount of a breath fresher costing only $40 to $50.
The risk of burns from putting the solid into products designed for liquids is always a concern, although Shrader pointed out that many people are heating the wax themselves, which is risky for explosions.
Shrader also informed board members of the use of the term "4:20," which refers to using marijuana.
Recent acts in some states have restricted the sale of flavored vaping products that are reportedly a factor in many teens initially trying the vaping products.
Shrader said the Laurel County Health Department has posted information about dabbing on their website and possibly could host an informational seminar regarding this situation in the near future. The health department and ASAP, along with other agencies, work closely to educate and inform the public on the newest trends that can affect public health.
