Laurel BOE approves creating school district police department

While the Laurel school district has teamed with city police for School Resource Officers, board members approved establishing a district police department during Monday's board meeting.
In a 3 to 1 vote, board members agreed to hire 16 full time SROs, 4 substitute SROs and a supervisory SRO for the upcoming school year. The three "yay" votes were Ed Jones, John Begley and Phillip Bundy. Joe Karr abstained from the vote, stating he wanted to get more information. Board member Jeff Lewis was not present.
The discussion involving establishing a school district police department came after Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett said House Bill 63 had mandated that officers be present in every school. That complicates the supply of officers available - with Bennett stating that the city police had been extremely cooperative with the school district in supplying officers for the past several years.
"A lot has changed since (House Bill 63) was initially passed and there's two options - you can use the police department as SOs or you can create your own department," Bennett said. "There's not any wiggle room to be in compliance. Regardless of whether you have sufficient people trained as SRO 1 or SRO 2, the mandate doesn't change. Funding is immaterial - it has to be done."
Bennett said regardless of the cost, putting student safety is the priority for the district. He added that this process is very different than "just going out and hiring security guards," stating that those hired must meet the training guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Education, the Kentucky Office of Criminal Justice, and other agencies.
"The last thing we want is students and parents having one more thing to worry about other than learning," he said. "We want a distraction-free school and keep them safe and removing all those obstacles and all those distractions, so students and teachers can focus on what we're actually here to do and that is to teach them to learn."
Bobby Day, head of security for the school system, has worked with the school system to place officers at various schools across the district. These LEOSA program (Law Enforcement Officers Safety Act) allows officers to carry firearms anywhere in the nation. But the Laurel school district has recruited retired law enforcement officials to fill many of the LEOSA positions while the London City Police have teamed with the school district to supply the School Resource Officers. However, under HB 63, school districts "shall have a certified police officer in every school in the district." That is to take effect by August 1.
Day said he had done research on the topic and did not see how the district could possibly be compliant with the large number of officers needed.
"We've always gone through the city police. But they have 25 patrol officers, so they can't do it....the Sheriff's Office has 20 deputies working the road, so they can't do it. They couldn't even spare us half," he said.
Day said the requirement for officers set school districts up to establish their own police department, set their own policies and procedures, swear the officers in and specifying what those officers can and cannot do. Day said the officers would have the power to make arrests but the board could design the specifications for those officers.
However, the process of getting certified officers trained creates another issue.
"They have to be certified or we (school district) can send them to the academy," Day explained. "But the school board can't send them to the academy unless they are a member of a police department. But we could send them as members of the Laurel County school police department."
Day also mentioned that pay and benefits would also be a consideration, with Bennett stating that he had created a list of pros and cons for establishing a district police department.
"The pro is that we can dictate what they do; we're not at the mercy of them getting another call. We would select the people the board wants and they (officers) would answer to the board," he continued. "That's the quickest way to become compliant."
The cons include the cost to establish that program - uniforms and equipment and other necessary work items, the pay and benefits offered to officers and the policies and procedures set by the board for those officers.
Bennett added that the school district could fund the officers, but said with the mandate, he would seek federal and state grants to offset those costs, saying HB 63 was "mandate without funding." Day estimated the initial funding to establish the program would run between $800,000 up to $1.4 million, reiterating that the program is required and school districts must comply.
