Laurel BOE discusses evolving coronavirus situation 

While dealing with home instruction and lack of in-person classes, the Laurel County Board of Education logged in another "first" on Monday evening - their inaugural video conferencing meeting.
That bi-monthly meeting of the Laurel County School District took place in the Central Office meeting room and was broadcast live to an audience watching in the G.C. Garland conference room as board members discussed business surrounding the operations of the school district.
Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett addressed the situation facing educators as the meeting opened.
"The one thing about this virus - everything is constantly changing," he said.
That change includes the elimination of school buses delivering meals to students throughout the county.
"We're limited on our buses now because we're down to very few buses," he added. "We are continuing the pickup at the schools on Monday, Wednesday and Friday but with the buses remaining, we are sending out new (instructional) packets, delivering graded packets and continuing to evolve to serve the students as best we can."
Board member Ed Jones asked about the plan should the remainder of the school year be cancelled, to which Bennett responded that the NTI (Non-Traditional Instruction) would continue and that class credits would be awarded on work completed.
"But we're on track to come back," he said.
Board members heard about the ongoing process of the artificial turf at North Laurel High School, approving the construction costs of $831,270 with another $121,345 included for costs of architect and contingency, bringing the total cost to $952,615.78 for the project. That vote carried with only Ed Jones casting a "no" vote. Jones has voted no to every aspect of the project since it was first presented to board members.
Also approved was a memorandum of agreement between the Commonwealth Health and the district's Family Resource/Youth Service Center for the 2020-2021 school year. Bennett said the funds totaled $852,912.
"That's very close to what we received last year," Bennett said. "Last year we had an increase because we added to the number of centers."
Despite the challenges faced this year by the coronavirus cancelling in-person classes, however, board members approved the time schedule for the upcoming year. Bennett explained that students go an extra 15 minutes each day to build credit for days missed for weather, illness or other unplanned events. The Kentucky Department of Education recommends that students attend classes 360 minutes per day, but the additional 15 minutes per day adds up to four days banked in the event of unscheduled school dismissals.
Other actions approved included:
• Non-resident agreement with Williamsburg Independent School to accept - and allow them to accept - students from either school;
• Dual credit program with Somerset Community College;
• Laurel County ASAP Harm Reduction Grant in the amount of $20,000;
• Laurel County Certified Personnel Plan;
• Re-create two school psychologist positions
Most board meetings end with an executive session that includes board members discussing litigation and/or student disciplinary actions. But with no classes being held, the executive session only listed that a session to discuss litigation. Board Attorney Larry Bryson commented on that situation listed on the agenda.
"There's no court going on so we don't have anything to discuss," he said.
On that note, board member Bud Stuber quickly made the motion to adjourn.
The next board meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 27 at 5 p.m. Depending upon the circumstances of school classes and social distancing, the place will be announced closer to that time.
