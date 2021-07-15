Laurel BOE discusses local changes to Transfer-365 rule

LAUREL COUNTY - Discussion surrounding the Transfer-365 rule relating to high school athletics dominated Monday evening’s Laurel County Board of Education meeting.
When conversations regarding the rule first started, Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett presented the board with a scenario in which a student living in the attendance zone and playing sports at one high school has their family move to the attendance zone of the other high school in Laurel County’s school district. Bennett suggested that a change in policy could be made allowing that student to stay at their original high school without having their athletic eligibility be interrupted.
“That is a change that could be made to the Laurel County policy,” said Dr. Bennett. “And that would not conflict with KHSAA’s Bylaw 6.”
KHSAA’s Bylaw 6, or transfer rule, states that “any student who changes schools after enrolling in grade 9 and after participating in a varsity contest in any sport, shall be ineligible at the new school for one year from the date of last varsity participation at the old school in any sport participated during that one-year period.” However, Bylaw 6 also states that the period of ineligibility may be waived if there has been a bonafide change in residence by the parents and the students that precedes the student changing schools.
“So he started out at North, he’s a sophomore, they move to South’s district, our current policy makes them move and makes them sit out a year,” said John Begley breaking down Dr. Bennett’s scenario. “That’s what we’re doing away with,” he asked.
Conversations continued amongst board members and Board Attorney Larry Bryson, but in the end, all five board members agreed in changing the local policy and removing the mandatory moving of schools by a student in that scenario, and the subsequent 365-day policy.
The board then approved a motion announcing its intent to change said policy, and instructed Bryson to draft those policy changes to be voted on during the board’s next meeting. The board also instructed Bryson to draft policy that would see the district’s middle schools mirror those same policies laid out by KHSAA.
The board also approved the BG-1 form for the North Laurel High School cafeteria expansion project.
Dr. Bennett said the expansion would add a total of 2,832 square feet in existing hallway space, along with another 600 square feet, into additional cafeteria space, thus adding more than 3,200 square feet to North Laurel’s cafeteria.
“This will bring us into compliance with KDE’s program requirements, their space requirements,” he noted.
Dr. Bennett said the total cost of the project is estimated to come in at around $2.6 million and that construction could start sometime in December or January. He said a majority of the work will be done to the cafeteria’s exterior and that any required interior work could be done after school hours.
Also during the meeting, Dr. Bennett reported that the district had just wrapped up its summer school program. He said high school students had earned more than 600 credits during summer school, 178 middle school students participated in the middle school program, and approximately 300 students participated and completed the district’s elementary summer enrichment program.
“It went very, very well. I’m very happy with the results,” he said. “I look forward to doing it again next year. It’s been a while since we’ve had in-person summer school, so it was much needed and very beneficial.”
In other school board business, the board:
-Elected Ed Jones as the board’s new Chairperson Philip Bundy as its Vice-Chairperson
-Approved the student Code of Conduct and Acceptable Behavior for 2021-2022. Dr. Bennett explained that a significant formatting and rewriting of the conduct had been conducted about two years ago, and as a result, little was changed heading into the next school year. Most of the changes, he said, were just updating the names of staff.
-Approved the dual credit memorandum of agreement between Laurel County Schools/Center for Innovation and Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College
-Approved Colony Elementary to apply for Lowe’s Toolbox for Education Grant
-Approved the 2021-2022 Kentucky Science and Technology Corporation letter of agreement
-Approved a client services agreement with ProCare Therapy
-Approved the creation of one Title I teacher at London Elementary, one special needs assistant and Colony Elementary, as well as the recreation of one technology specialist for the district, one instructional assistant at Laurel County Day Treatment, two special need assistants for the district, and one LBD teacher at Wyan-Pine Grove Elementary.
