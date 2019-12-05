Laurel BOE honors NLHS girls soccer team

The honors and achievements of Laurel County School programs keep rolling in - and school board members are always ready to herald those who participate in those achievements.
Such was the case last week when board members recognized the North Laurel High School girls soccer team for their regional title this past season. Team members and Coach Rod Messer accepted their certificates and plaque from Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett during the Nov. 25 meeting.
Board members also approved several requests, including student participation in parades - the next parade being the Randy Smith's Christmas on Main parade on Friday, Dec. 6. The school district's Health Schools Program report and shortened school day/week waivers for special needs students was also approved.
The Laurel County School Board meets the second and fourth Mondays of each month; however, board members voted to cancel the Dec. 23 meeting since students will be dismissed on Christmas Break and the meeting date falls just two days before Christmas.
Board members will hold their December meeting on Monday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m. The cancellation of the board meeting later this month will put the next meeting on Jan. 2020.
