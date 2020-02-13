The North Laurel Middle School seventh grade girls championship basketball team was recognized before the Laurel County school board during Monday night's meeting. This team was the 2019 regular season conference champions, 2019 conference tournament champions, and 2019 KBC state tournament champions with an undefeated record of 28-0. They are back-to-back champions for 2018 and 2019. Team members are: Ellie Adams, Hailey Collins, Cecile Craig, Carly Evans, Hannah Hensley, Abby Hubbard, Cara Larkey, Kyra Lewis, Holly Mathis, Sage McClure, Brook Nicholson, Bella Sizemore, Kelsey Smith and Maria Yount. Assistant coach is Dana Root; Head Coach is Hailey Ratliff. | Photo by Nita Johnson
Laurel BOE honors NLMS girls basketball team
