Laurel BOE honors student for birthday box program

The Laurel County Schools Board of Education honored a elementary school student whose kindness, compassion and initiative have garnered her national attention.
Board members recognized Wyan-Pine Grove Elementary student, Anna Bella Smith, for initiating a program for other students.
"During the 2016-2017 school year, Anna Bella, or Bella, Smith realized that not all her classmates enjoyed the same lifestyle that she did," Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett explained. "She was discussing plans for her upcoming birthday party with friends and asking them how they celebrated their birthdays. She was surprised when one boy said he didn't have a birthday. So she asked more questions and learned that his family was not able to provide him with a birthday party. At that point, she had the idea to help other children experience recognition and celebrate their birthdays with their families.
"This student had been learning at her church about loving her neighbors and with help from her mom, she turned this idea of helping others celebrate birthdays into a service project," he continued. "So instead of gifts for her birthday and every year since, this student has asked for birthday party supplies, cake mixes, icing and she organizes those into shoe boxes and donates them to different charities."
Smith has since donated to many local charities, including the Family Resource Centers, God's Food Pantry, distribution center, homeless shelter, and abused women's shelter. Her story has made national headlines, having been featured on K-LOVE Radio, Good Morning America, 700 Club, Southern Living magazine, and People magazine.
"Since that time she has donated over 250 boxes since her birthday," Bennett continued. "She's also sparked the idea for other acts of kindness all over the United States. In the future, she plans to continue to donate to charities in hopes of every child feeling loved and honored on his or her birthday."
Bennett added that the school board wanted to honor Smith for "her initiative, leadership, compassion and the practice of putting others before herself."
In other business, school bus drivers are always needed in school districts and a contract with the Kentucky Department of Education will allow that training for drivers to be held for Laurel and adjoining counties here in London.
Members of the Laurel County Schools Board of Education approved the contract for Commercial Driver's License Third Party Examiner's contract during Monday night's meeting. According to Bennett, the contract will establish a trainer chosen by the KDE. That same action established a CDL third party examiner position for the contract to be carried out. Bennett explained the contract would include training for other school districts as well as local drivers.
"The contract will allow other counties to come here and test for a fee of $25 per person or $25 per test," Bennett said. "Our drivers would also test here."
That position was previously established with the Laurel County Board of Education, but Bennett said the person in that position had resigned, leaving a vacancy. That vacancy and the new contract for the 2019-2020 school year necessitated the establishment of the new position that would be for 18 hours of work with varying schedules.
In other actions, board members also approved re-creating several positions including an attendance clerk at North Laurel High School and a 7-hour position of cook/baker; a special needs assistant at Hunter Hills and one at Hazel Green elementary schools; and two cook/baker positions for 7 hours daily at South Laurel Middle School. They also voted to create a one year Title I first grade teacher position at Camp Ground Elementary, a preschool special needs assistant at Johnson and a special needs assistant position at Sublimity and London elementary schools. A Title 1 assistant at Colony Elementary was also approved.
Several other requests such as a Professional Services Agreement with Catholic Charities of Louisville Customer contract, student parade participation requests, a 2019 World Chicken Festival booth for North Laurel High School softball team, and shortened school days for special needs students were also approved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.