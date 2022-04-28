He has founded five businesses, opening multiple offices in 23 states and creating a wealth of good-paying jobs for thousands of people.
That is just one reason that Laurel County native Bill Deaton is now part of the Kentucky's Fifth Congressional District Lincoln Club Hall of Fame.
Deaton was one of four honorees to the group of outstanding Republican leaders to join this exclusive group. He was introduced and presented with the award by Congressman Hal Rogers during the Republican Lincoln Club banquet held at the Corbin Center on Saturday evening.
“Bill is an incredible example of success and leadership in our region and we are honored to recognize his dedicated investments in the future of southern and eastern Kentucky,” said Congressman Rogers. “I’m grateful for leaders across our state, like Bill Deaton, who continue to carry on a legacy of conservative principles that help strengthen this great nation.”
Deaton's accomplishments in the business and service industry has created over 48,000 jobs - most of which were for Kentucky residents.
“Being from rural Kentucky is an advantage. We can relate to people from all walks of life and we believe in hard work. We have a great treasure in our region with our incredible workforce, and they are helping us attract more jobs to the mountains,” said Deaton. “I am blessed to have so many friends throughout Kentucky’s Fifth Congressional District and I am excited for what the future holds for our people.”
Other persons inducted into the Lincoln Club Hall of Fame included Conley Gregory, a long-time businessman and Republican leader in Wayne County; Allison Ball, 38th Treasurer of Kentucky; and Manuel Montgomery, Magoffin County Republican Party Chairman.
Another part of the banquet - which has not been held since 2019 due to the COVID pandemic - was the inaugural Nancy Mitchell Women in Leadership Award. Mitchell was the wife of Rogers' long-time assistant, Bob Mitchell, but she made her own leadership trail as a business woman and Republican leader. Nancy Mitchell passed last year after a long battle with cancer. But her achievements in life live on - she was Vice President of the Kentucky Federation of Republican Women, Vice Chair of the Republican Party of Knox County and served on the Corbin City Commission. She also built Mitchell Tax and Accounting Firm in Corbin. She was also an inductee into the Fifth Congressional District's Hall of Fame.
The award was presented to Mitchell's husband and daughter.
“We are deeply honored to accept this award in Nancy’s memory. She brought so much joy to everyone that she was around, and she adamantly supported women in leadership,” said Bob Mitchell. “This award will allow her to continue inspiring women across our region.”
Keynote speakers for Saturday's banquet were Congressman Hal Rogers, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers.
“I’m incredibly proud of our Republicans in southern and eastern Kentucky for standing firm on their conservative values when we need it the most. We have witnessed one crisis after another as liberal extremists attempt to steer our country in the wrong direction, so we must get out the conservative vote this year,” said Congressman Rogers. “We’re honored to welcome four new inductees into the Fifth District Lincoln Club’s Hall of Fame. Thanks to their diligent work, we are continuing to see Republican registrations rise across the state.”
McConnell also paid tribute to the leaders of the Fifth Congressional District as well as to Mitchell.
"It was an honor to join the Fifth District Lincoln Club for their first banquet in two years and speak to the dedicated Republican leaders of Eastern and Southeastern Kentucky. This year's elections are incredibly important, so it was heartening to witness so many Kentuckians gathered to defend the Commonwealth's conservative principles," said Senator Mitch McConnell. "I was proud to welcome four new conservative leaders into the Fifth District Lincoln Club's Hall of Fame and help pay tribute to the late Nancy Mitchell, whose hard work to promote the Republican Party in the Fifth District was unparalleled."
