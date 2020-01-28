A former Laurel County business owner who lived here for 40 years under a false identity was sentenced in London's federal court for Social Security fraud.
Harold Bill Arnold, 69, will now serve 31 months in prison for using his deceased cousin's identity to collect Social Security from October 2009 through July 2016. Under federal law, he must serve at least 85 percent of that sentence and will remain under supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for one year after his release.
Through a tip to law enforcement officials in June 2016, it was learned that Arnold - whose real name is Billy James Burchfield - had escaped from a Whitfield County, Georgia, jail in 1979 and had come to London and assumed the identity of his deceased cousin.
The federal charges cite that Arnold, using the false identity, worked under the assumed name from 1981 until 2009. But in 2010, Arnold applied for Social Security benefits under his assumed name. The fact that he had worked under the assumed name and was a fugitive from justice, disqualified him from receiving those benefits, with U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom sentencing Arnold to serve the time as well as repay $83,561.90 in benefits he unlawfully received.
Burchfield escaped from a Georgia prison in 1979. He was serving a 15-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter for shooting and causing the death of his wife, Vera Jean Burchfield, on July 5, 1973. Burchfield was housed at the Whitfield County, Georgia, jail until he escaped in December 1975, remaining on the lam until May 1976. He was given an additional one year sentence for escape, set to run after the 15-year sentence.
But in 1979, Burchfield escaped again and was not captured until June 17, 2016, after Georgia law enforcement officials contacted the Laurel County Sheriff's Office with information that Burchfield was living in London as Harold Bill Arnold. Laurel Sheriff's deputies went to Arnold's home and did fingerprints - which matched Burchfield's fingerprints. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center until Georgia officials transported him back to Whitfield County.
Arnold's case in U.S. District Court was announced by Robert M. Duncan Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky and Wayne R. Warren, Resident Agent -in-Charge, Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General, Atlanta Field Division - Nashville. The investigation was directed by the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General. The United States was represented by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney James T. Chapman. The year 2020 marks the 150th anniversary of the Department of Justice.
