The Laurel County branch of Somerset Community College (SCC) is working on raising more awareness of what the college offers students with newer programs like industrial maintenance technology and electrical technology.
Electrical technology will be coming to the Laurel South Campus of SCC in Laurel County and it will be modeled after a class taught at the Laurel North Campus that is consistently in high demand by the students, according to Kevin Bradford, the dean of the Laurel County campus, and Travis McQueen, the interim director of the Laurel County campus. Bradford and McQueen are focused getting potential students to realize all the opportunities available to them.
Bradford acknowledged that there is a stigma around community colleges that causes people to think they won’t get the same level of education that they would at a larger university, saying the stigma is “engrained pretty deep in our society and culture, so we just have to keep preaching that there’s value in the community college.”
“It’s an affordable option but you’re not sacrificing anything in quality,” Bradford added. Dr. Carey Castle, the president and CEO of SCC, said 42% of students leave the college with no student debt at all.
Bradford and McQueen also think not enough people know the differences between the North and South campuses of Laurel SCC. The Laurel North Campus is geared more toward general education classes and applied sciences, while the Laurel South Campus focuses on many technical programs, as well as other programs like criminal justice and cosmetology (they said many students don’t realize that the Laurel campuses are part of the same entity and just offer different services).
“It’s a hidden gem that’s being hidden these years by its surroundings,” McQueen said about the south campus. It is located next to South Laurel High School and a field that makes it slightly less visible.
McQueen said communication is the biggest way to heighten the attention the school gets. The Laurel County branch of SCC has been communicating with Laurel County high schools to see how they can get SEEK students (high schoolers who can take dual-credit courses) onto the campus.
SCC will be hosting the Leadership Collective for the third quarter of 2019 on August 13 where successful people will come and speak to business leaders in the community to inspire them and tell them how to become even more effective leaders.
“I’m really motivated to get out here and change the stigma that’s been over the last 20 years since I’ve been teaching,” McQueen said, who taught construction for two decades before becoming the interim director.
The industrial maintenance technology program started in London in January and just recently got expanded. It will teach students about automated machinery and manufacturing, which is especially valuable today because practically any type of assembly in a factory is controlled by a machine someone is using.
The electrical technology program prepares students for different entry-level positions invoking industry and building trades. Students can earn a diploma to be a construction electrician or an industrial electrician (classes are taught in morning and evening sessions to accommodate students who also work).
McQueen said SCC is student oriented and focus on their pupils before ever making a decision, also saying that “real people, real success” is the slogan they have been using.
Anyone with questions regarding the new programs can contact Chris Hall, the associate dean, by emailing him at chris.hall@kctcs.edu or David Greene, an industrial/construction electrical technology instructor, by empaling him at david.greene@kctcs.edu.
