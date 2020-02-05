Several people sidestepped a jury trial by entering guilty pleas to felony charges in Laurel Circuit Court on Monday.
• David W. Chandley entered a guilty plea for failure to comply with sex offender registration from a 2018 case. He was recommended to serve one year in jail, with formal sentencing set for March 12.
• Jose M. Miller was ordered to serve five years in prison, which was diverted for five years on charges of flagrant non-support from a 2018 case. Sentencing is set for April 9.
• Jamie Lynn Cole pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and was recommended to serve three years, probated for five years, after serving 60 days. She will receive credit for time already served in jail. Another case charging her with first-degree bail jumping was set for a status hearing on March 12, but according to one court document, that charge will be dismissed as part of the plea on the drug charge.
• Allen Dwight Beard will pay $119 per month on arrearages of $9,985 in child support from his plea agreement before Circuit Judge Michael Caperton on Monday. Beard was indicted for flagrant non-support in 2018. That plea agreement places Beard under five years in jail, probated seven years, on condition that he maintain his regular child support payments and pay on the arrearages.
• Dee Ann Boyd will serve a 10-year sentence on charges of first-degree promoting contraband and first-degree trafficking in controlled substance from a 2018 indictment. Boyd was originally charged with possessing over 2 grams of methamphetamine, but that charge was amended to less than 2 grams as part of the plea agreement. She was recommended to serve five years on each charge, to be served consecutively - or one after the other, giving her a total of 10 years. Charges of public intoxication of controlled substance and first-degree persistent felony offender were dismissed as part of the plea. Sentencing is set for March 12.
• Mark Anthony Givens is set for sentencing on March 12 on charges of failure to comply with sex offender registration. He was recommended to serve two years and one day.
• Jacob Tyler Mosgrove agreed to serve a five-year sentence and forfeit property seized on a 2019 indictment for first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentencing is set for March 12.
• Susie Scalf will serve five years in prison on charges of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (meth) stemming from a 2019 indictment that also charges her with first-degree persistent felony offender. The PFO charge was dropped and sentencing on the trafficking charge set for next month.
• Joseph Ray Middleton sidestepped a jury trial on a multi-count indictment stemming from a 2019 arrest. Middleton was charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, second-degree possession of controlled substance, third-degree possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, theft by unlawful taking from auto and persistent felony offender. As part of his plea agreement entered on Monday, he will serve one year in jail on an amended charge of first-degree possession of controlled substance rather than the trafficking charge. Sentencing is set for April 9.
• Dylan Gary Soules was scheduled for formal sentencing on March 12 on charges of convicted felon in possession of a handgun. Soules was originally charged with driving under the influence, failure to wear seat belts and second-degree persistent felony offender as well as the handgun possession charge. He was recommended to serve a six-year sentence for that violation.
• Mickey Wayne Grubb combined two cases into one sentence during Monday's pretrial conferences in Laurel Circuit Court. Grubb will be sentenced on March 12 on a recommended sentence of two years and one day on both cases. Grubb was charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police on August 15, 2019, and wanton endangerment of motorists and a Laurel Sheriff's deputy, then fleeing on foot after driving while intoxicated. He received a 30-day sentence for the DUI, which will run at the same time as the other sentence. He was also indicted for second-degree criminal mischief and reckless driving. The other case charges him with receiving stolen property over $10,000 - also in 2019. That recommended sentence was also two years and one day, which will run at the same time as the other sentence.
• Lonso Hicks pleaded guilty to fourth offense DUI, an amended charge of possession of controlled substances and first-degree promoting contraband in 2019. He was recommended to serve one year on each charge, which will run concurrent, or at the same time. He was originally charged with first-degree trafficking controlled substances, DUI, promoting contraband, tampering with physical evidence and second-degree persistent felony offender. As part of the plea agreement, Hicks will forfeit all seized property by investigating officers.
• April Michelle Wilder must pay $75 restitution to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office and enroll and complete drug court as part of her five-year probated sentence on charges of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance from a 2019 indictment. Wilder is set for formal sentencing on March 12.
• Jeffrey Dewayne Campbell will be sentenced on April 9 after entering a guilty plea to failure to comply with sex offender registration in Laurel Circuit Court on Monday. Campbell was recommended to serve a two-year sentence for the offense.
• Ashley Laura Jackson will forfeit property seized in two separate indictments from 2019 and serve a five-year sentence for first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams of meth. As part of that plea agreement, the other case charging her with first-degree trafficking meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree persistent felony offender will be dismissed, although court documents show that case is set for a status hearing on March 12, the same day she is set for sentencing on the other case.
• Whitney Greer agreed to plead guilty to an amended charge of first-degree possession of controlled substance rather than trafficking over 2 grams of methamphetamine. She was recommended to serve 1 year in jail with sentencing set for April 9.
• Wanda Lynn Minton was recommended to serve three years in jail, probated for five years on the condition she pay $570 restitution to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office. Minton was charged with first-degree trafficking controlled substance in that plea. She was originally charged with two other counts of trafficking methamphetamine under 2 grams.
• Amanda Taylor was probated for three years on a three-year sentence for first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) during Monday's pretrial hearings. She must also pay $250 to the Office of Public Advocacy for representation in her case.
