Opportunity.
That was the key word for 15 graduates assembling for their commencement on Thursday night.
It was a different kind of ceremony - and a first for the Laurel County Adult Education staff and students.
It was a Block Party graduation ceremony that blocked Broad Street between West 4th and 5th Streets in front of the Adult Education Center's new location.
Graduates filed out to their seats as Pomp and Circumstance was played, with Adult Education Director Tina Cook outlining the difficulties that many graduates have faced over the past year with the pandemic. But the graduates continued to strive toward their goal, with 15 persons donning their caps and gowns for Thursday's ceremony.
"This is your gateway to better jobs, trades and lives," Cook said. "Some of you have more obstacles than anyone could ever imagine and I commend you on your perseverance. The GED completion is the key to open the doors for college, trade schools and better jobs and careers."
Guest speaker, city councilman and business owner Judd Weaver told graduates that opportunity means different things to different people, but that some opportunities presented are life-changing.
"This opportunity has not been easy for you," he said. "But just because you get the diploma doesn't mean you've crossed the finish line. You have to do what is necessary to better your lives. As you navigate through the crossroads of life, push yourselves to be in a better place in your lives."
Haley Clark, who was the recipient of the Kathy Claiborne scholarship, outlined her 8-year journey to achieve her GED with her classmates. Clark said she had been enrolled in several adult education programs, but once she connected with the Laurel County center, she was determined to achieve her goal.
"We cannot let problems stop us," she said. "What is next for me is continuing my education at Eastern Kentucky University and getting a degree in social work and a minor in pre-law. Then when I graduate from there, going on to law school and practicing family law."
Fellow graduate Alicia Woods also told her story of achievement to her graduates.
"If you had told me five years ago that I would be here today, I would have laughed," she said. "But one year ago I walked into this center and Rachel wouldn't let me quit. Even when I was taking my final test - math - she still encouraged me. If you're struggling, find someone to help you. Whatever your goal is, don't let fear stop you."
Those receiving scholarships were:
Kathy Claiborne $500 scholarship - Hayley Clark
Outgoing board member $500 scholarship: Fangmin McQueen scholarship - Brooklyn Riley; Caprecia Sizemore $500 scholarship - Jerry Vaughn; Board of Directors $250 scholarship - Blaine Wilder and Jessica Bryant.
Four graduates were also inducted into the National Adult Education Honor Society. Those were: John Hall, James Dakota Hubbard, Ethan Keys, and Phillip Blaine Wilder.
Those achieving their GED (not all present) were:
Jacob Asher, Melissa Banning, Jordan Bennett, Brianna Bentley, Michaela Bentley, Melody Brown, Jessica Bryant, Hailey Caldwell, Andrew Childers, Hayley Clark, Charles Crabtree, Brianna Davidson, Makalah Decker, Dillon Dople, Breona Foster, Caitlynn Frisk, Joshua Gibson, Nicole Gibson, Caleb Gilliam, John Hall, Andrea Hamblin, William Harrison, Christopher Hart, Angel Hibbard, Kennedy Hicks, James Dakota Hubbard, Dakota Johnson, Kaye Jones, Eddie Joseph, Ethan King, Hunter Lay, Sabrina Lowther, Charles Map, Anna Marie McQueen, Rebekah Musick, Whitney Phelps, Kallista Preece, Shaylynn Reibold, Brooklyn Riley, Savannah Row, Amber Ruby Thomas Brett Russell, Joshua Sergent, Elizabeth Smith, Nathan Steels, Steven Tuttle, Jerry Vaughn, Phillip B. Wilder, Matthew Williams, Bryan Withey, Angelica Witt, and Alicia Woods.
Also receiving her diploma was Paige Garrison from the Whitley County Adult Education program. Garrison has completed her coursework for the diploma but was not able to participate in the Whitley County commencement program on its designated date. Laurel County staff, however, accommodated her schedule to participate in their graduation ceremony.
