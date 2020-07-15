London, KY (40741)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. High 91F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.