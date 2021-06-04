There were many trials for students over the past 14 months, but with determination and dedication, the Class of 2021 shone brightly despite their challenges.
Laurel County Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett addressed those successes for both North and South Laurel High School graduates during commencement exercises held at the Corbin Arena on Saturday.
"For the past six years in a row, both high schools have been named as the best high schools in America by the U.S. News and World Report," Bennett said. "They each have received over $2 million in scholarship money, have had to learn at home and deal with a pandemic."
Bennett emphasized the importance of having principles in one's life, outlining five basic goals.
"The first principle is to keep learning and striving, the second is to establish virtues," he told graduates. "Seek out the unseen, seek honor, integrity and honesty. The third is to maintain a strong faith - in a higher level, in yourself. Go beyond your limitations and expectations. The fourth is to love your family. Love your country and the liberties you have. The fifth principle is to follow the Golden Rule: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you."
"You are leaving a path behind you. Make it a great one to follow," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.