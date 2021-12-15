Several local agencies and businesses are collecting items for the victims of Saturday's tornadoes in western Kentucky and welcome donations from the public.
The Sentinel-Echo and Corbin Times Tribune at 115 C V B Drive is serving as a drop-off point in coordination with the Somerset Commonwealth Journal newspaper, which has teamed with Wildcat Used Cars and Core Trans Trucking to collect and ship items to Mayfield.
Items being collected are: socks, blankets, towels and washcloths, sheets, coats, warm clothing, food (non-perishables), water, new under garments, shoes, batteries, diapers, baby formula, baby wipes and baby food and pet food.
One 53-foot truck has already been loaded and left on Monday morning to the Graves County/Mayfield fairgrounds where National Guard troops were there to unload the items. The collections will continue throughout the week at the Sentinel/Times Tribune office, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The Laurel County African American Heritage Council is also collecting for the tornado victims. According to Wayne Riley, coordinator, the LCAAHC is not collecting clothing but is accepting donations of toilet paper, paper towels, diapers, hygiene items such as shampoo, body wash, toothpaste, Band Aids and non-perishable food.
"We're also collecting women's hygiene items and the pull-up type underwear for adults," Riley said. "And water - water is a big, big thing that is greatly needed."
Riley said he has already collected items from several businesses and will leave when the trailer is full.
"Donations can be dropped off at our kitchen at 1313 North Mill Street," Riley said. "If no one is there, they can call my cell and I'll come back to get their donations."
Riley can be reached at (606) 224-8111, and said that if anyone is collecting and doesn't have transportation, he will collect items and take them to western Kentucky.
• The Laurel County School System is also doing their part to help the tornado victims. The "Stuff the Truck" effort is collecting bottled water, Gatorade, Goldfish crackers and Cheez-its Its, paper towels, toilet paper, cleaning wipes, Lysol spray and Pine Sol. Donations can be dropped off at any Laurel County school by Wednesday, Dec. 15. A delivery truck will leave on Thursday, Dec. 16 to deliver the items to western Kentucky. The Laurel County school system is partnering with the Kentucky Baptist Association to collect these items. Drop-off boxes will be located in the lobby of all schools for those wishing to help.
• The London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce is also collecting items for residents in western Kentucky. Items needed include flashlights, head lamps, batteries, work/utility gloves, new socks, new under garments, blankets, coats, warm clothes, shoes and toiletry items. Donations can be dropped off at the Chamber office at 409 South Main Street, beside the Laurel County Judicial Center.
• The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund is live at TeamWKYReliefFund.ky.gov. This is the official statewide relief fund.
• Restoration Ministries is accepting donations. They can be dropped off at Restoration Christian Academy, located at 420 Lily School Road. If you have any questions, call 606-261-7926. Volunteers will be needed to help load U-Hauls and trucks on Wednesday night and Thursday morning before members of the church leave for their second drop off in Bowling Green at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
• London City Fire Department, 911 Fire Rescue Drive, London, is collecting donations 24/7.
• Laurel County Health Department, 525 Whitley St., London, is receiving donations 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the front entrance.
• Miss Teen Laurel County Bella Sizemore, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office and I'm So Fancy boutique joined together to offer a disaster relief drive. Citizens can drop off coats of all sizes, non-perishable food, and bottled water at the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 203 South Broad Street or I'm So Fancy at 468 North Laurel Road.
• Fiesta Mexicana Grill at 1916 Hwy. 192, London, will have a trailer to collect donations starting 11 a.m. Thursday until 5 p.m. Sunday. Donations can be dropped off during business hours. Baby items, bottled water, non perishable food, coats, socks, blankets, toiletries, tarps, garbage bags, and batteries are items listed as needed.
• Southeast South-Central Educational Cooperative is accepting donations at 55 Waco Drive, London. Drop-off date concludes on Thursday, Dec. 16.
• Make an online donation at the American Red Cross. Text REDCROSS to 90999 to give $10 to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. To donate by phone via credit card or to ask questions about donating money to the Red Cross, please call 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669).
• The Kentucky Restaurant Association will collect donations and distribute to affected restaurants. Donate at www.gofundme.com/f/western-kentucky-restaurant-relief-fund
This is not an all inclusive list. If you want your relief efforts included, please email editor@thesentinel-echo.com.
