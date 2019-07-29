UnitedHealthcare and Project Lazarus, a non-profit organization that provides training and technical assistance to communities and clinicians addressing prescription medication issues, held a community forum at the London-Laurel County Community Center Wednesday morning to address the opioid drug crisis.
Members of local law enforcement and Laurel County citizens attended to raise public awareness of the opioid epidemic, identify needs and available resources within the community and plan a coordinated community response.
The forum was opened by Mayor Troy Rudder and Judge-Executive David Westerfield, giving the floor to Fewd Wells Brason II of Project Lazarus. He talked about a patient of his, a 29-year-old woman who became addicted to opioids at the age of 15 after being prescribed from a doctor following a soccer injury.
"She didn't have a choice with her addiction," said Brason No one knew to watch, listen, or observe her. He explained, once addiction hits, the dopamine drugs provide become a need for individuals. Not having that dopamine causes individuals to go into withdrawal, causing their survival mode to "kick in" like it would if someone needed food or water. That leads to the person seeking out more of the drug.
"She wasn't taking 15 pills to get high anymore. She was taking 15 pills just to feel normal," said Brason. He added medical professionals, law enforcement and the community must ensure that stigma doesn't exist towards those needing help for drug addiction.
"Failure to treat is mistreatment," said Brason. "If we aren't there to help those suffering from drug addiction, we are providing mistreatment. We need to make sure that treatment is available for everyone."
Brason also discussed Naloxone, a medication endorsed by Surgeon General Jerome Adams that can be injected, taken orally or taken nasally. It saves the lives of those suffering an overdose by replacing opioids such as heroin or oxycodone in the body's opioid receptors.
Brason said it's impossible to become addicted to Naloxone and that some states now require the medication to be co-prescribed with opioids.
"There is no single treatment that works for everybody, but there is a treatment for everyone," Brason said.
