Once again the Kentucky State Fair has come and gone for this year. Kentucky 4-H and UK Cooperative Extension play a vital role helping to facilitate many of the youth events. There were over 5,000 4-H projects entered ranging from agriculture and horticulture entries, sewing projects, art work, crafts, food entries and so much more.
Many young people had an opportunity to showcase their talents such as singing, dancing, or musicianship, with the annual showcase days in Cloverville.
There also are countless numbers of livestock classes from sheep, goats, hog, cattle, chickens, and rabbits.
This is a time of year that no matter what projects 4-Hers have worked on, it is time to display it to everyone and see how their hard work is rewarded. Not everyone can be a winner but that doesn’t mean every child doesn’t gain invaluable life skills from it.
Many of these kids work year round and put in countless hours that many of us do not even know about. They set goals, put plans into motion, and see their dreams come to life many times!
Laurel County 4-H represented themselves and our county extremely well this year! From all ranges of the events at the State Fair youth from Laurel County were involved. The following is examples of the successful achievements from this year’s fair: Please help us congratulate these 4-Hers on all of their hard work and achievements!
Swine: Jarrod and Miranda Cornett – Class winner and KY Proud Reserve Champion Crossbred Gilt, John and Sara Hail – Heavyweight Division Class Winner and KY Proud Class Champion
Dairy Goat: Josh Cornett and Makayla Cornett – Overall Grand Champion Doe, Grand Champion Saneen, Grand Champion AOB, 7 class winners
Rabbits: Emma McDonald – All 5 animals in top 5 of classes, Layne McDiffett – Best of Breed Californian
Beef Cattle: Melissa Massey- Limousine Heifers 4 class winners, 1st Place KY Proud, 2 Reserve Champions, Charlie Wilson – Red Angus Reserve Grand Champion Bull
Arts and Crafts: Charlotte Blevins – Junior Cartooning Grand Champion, Junior Jewelry Blue Ribbon Winner
Arts and Crafts: Savannah Blevins – Junior Color Pencil Red Ribbon Winner
Sewing: Charlotte Blevins – Non Clothing Item Red Ribbon Winner
Photography: Olivia Collier – Horticulture Collection Red Ribbon Winner, Space That Tells a Story Red Ribbon Winner, Horticulture Red Ribbon Winner
Sewing: Sara Hail – Non Clothing Item Red Ribbon Winner
Home Environment: Sara Hail – Cloth Item for the Home Blue Ribbon Winner
Arts and Crafts: Eliot Hughes – Junior Abstract
Wood Science: Layn McDiffett – Not from a Kit Red Ribbon Winner
Arts and Crafts: Savannah Truitt – Junior Computer Drawing Grand Champion, Junior Art Trends Red Ribbon Winner
Photography: Jordan Young-Rose – Landscape with Framing Object Blue Ribbon Winner
For more information on how to get involved in 4-H please go to https://laurel.ca.uky.edu/content/4-h-youth-development or call the Laurel County Cooperative Extension Service at 864-4167.
