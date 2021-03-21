When a former member was asked, “What did you gain through 4-H that has made the most impact on your career success?”, the skill most often mentioned is public speaking. Laurel County 4-H’s Communications Day is an event to showcase and practice public speaking skills. Communications Day will be virtual this year and is open to Laurel County youth ages 5-18.
Specific rules and categories for the speeches and demonstrations are available on our website, laurel.ca.uky.edu. Since we are virtual this year, competitors will film their speech or demo and submit it using the registration form also available on our website. The deadline to enter Laurel County 4-H’s Communications Day is March 31 by 4 p.m.
Besides having a great chance to put your public speaking skills into practice, there are also prizes, certificates, and ribbons you could win by entering this friendly competition. Qualified judges will leave you constructive feedback on your speech or demo so you can grow from the experience. Junior Levels, ages 9-13, and Senior Levels, ages 14-19, also have the opportunity to win cash prizes and compete at District and State Communications Days.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Casey Faulkner at 606-864-4167 or by email at cst336@uky.edu.
