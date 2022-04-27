The skies over London got a little bluer on Saturday afternoon, filled with the bright balloons that symbolize the color representing autism.
The balloon release by nearly 100 people gathering at London's Farmers Market was one of many activities held to emphasize April as Autism Awareness Month. The covered shelter was filled with vendors offering food, crafts and games while music played in the background.
The walk included children, adults, volunteers and advocates for autism awareness, beginning from Farmers Market crossing over to Jackson Street, down First Street, crossing Dixie Street and back up Fire & Rescue Drive to the back entrance of Farmers Market.
According to the National Autism Association webpage, autism is defined as a bio-neurological development disorder that usually appears before age 3 and affects brain development in social interaction, communication skills and cognitive function. Health aspects include allergies, asthma, epilepsy, digestive disordered, frequent viral infections, feeding disorders, sensory dysfunction and sleeping disorders.
Autism now affects 1 in 44 children, with over half of those identified as having an intellectual disability or borderline intellectual disability. The disorder is four times more likely to affect boys than girls, and 40% of children with autism are non-verbal.
The rate of autism has grown significantly over the past 20 years and is the fastest growing development disorder. The mortality rate of those with autism is nearly twice that of the general population.
